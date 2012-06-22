FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MPS shares extend gains on capital fix hopes
#Global Markets
June 22, 2012 / 1:41 PM / in 5 years

MPS shares extend gains on capital fix hopes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Shares in Italy’s third biggest lender, Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI), extended gains to be up 10 percent on Friday, with traders citing hopes a solution would be found to fill the bank’s capital deficit without a capital increase.

The shares soared 9.6 percent to 0.2235 euros, recovering from steep losses over the past few weeks which drove the stock to a record low of 0.175 on June 14.

“The stock was going towards zero, it had been abandoned by everybody, but this has been a good week overall,” said a trader. “Now we need to understand how they’ll resolve the capital gap. People think that next week, with the presentation of the business plan, there’ll be a solution.”

MPS business plan will be unveiled on June 26.

Reporting By Stefano Rebaudo and Maria Pia Quaglia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
