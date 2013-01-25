FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Monte Paschi shares higher in volatile trade
#Global Markets
January 25, 2013 / 8:16 AM / 5 years ago

Monte Paschi shares higher in volatile trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Shares in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) rose as much as 5 percent after opening lower in volatile trading on Friday, as the bank remains mired in a scandal concerning loss-making structured trades.

The shareholders of the bank, the world’s oldest, meet on Friday to vote on a capital increase needed to pay the way for state aid.

Monte dei Paschi this week revealed loss-making derivatives trades that could cost it as much as 720 million euros (US$956 million), pushing the bank centre stage in a crucial general election campaign.

Reporting by Antonella Ciancio, editing by Stephen Jewkes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
