Monte Paschi shares fall after worse than forecast Q2 loss

People are reflected in the window of a Monte Dei Paschi Di Siena bank in Rome January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

MILAN (Reuters) - Shares in Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) fell in early trade on Thursday after the bank posted a wider-than-expected loss in the second quarter.

The shares were down 2.6 percent at 0.20 euros by 0704 GMT (3:04 a.m. EDT).

After the market close on Wednesday, the bank reported a net loss of 279 million euros ($371.60 million), worse than a 150.6 million euro consensus analyst forecast. It was its fifth consecutive quarterly loss.

($1 = 0.7508 euros)