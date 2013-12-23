FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Monte Paschi top investor won't decide on stake Monday-sources
Sections
Featured
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel for anthem
U.S.
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel for anthem
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy & Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
December 23, 2013 / 8:55 AM / 4 years ago

Monte Paschi top investor won't decide on stake Monday-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Monte dei Paschi’s (BMPS.MI) top investor is not expected to take a decision on the sale of part of its stake in the bank at a meeting later on Monday, sources close to the top investor told Reuters.

The charitable banking foundation, which owns 33.5 percent in the trouble lender, must sell down its stake to repay debt.

Shares in Banca Monte dei Paschi were up more than 3 percent in early trade on speculation the bank’s top shareholder could be close to selling a 20 percent stake to three banking foundations and a group of investment funds.

Reporting by Stefano Bernabei; writing by Francesca Landini; Editing by Lisa Jucca

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.