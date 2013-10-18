FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy treasury denies report on ultimatum to Monte Paschi investor
Sections
Featured
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Entertainment
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 18, 2013 / 3:37 PM / 4 years ago

Italy treasury denies report on ultimatum to Monte Paschi investor

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - The Italian treasury denied a newspaper report on Friday that it had set an October 29 deadline for the top investor in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena to find a buyer for its stake in the bank or be prepared to sell some of it on the market.

The Monte dei Paschi foundation has been in talks with the treasury about selling part of its 33.5 percent stake in Italy’s third biggest lender to pay back creditors, sources close to the situation told Reuters earlier this week.

La Repubblica daily reported on Friday that Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni had given an ultimatum to the foundation, telling it to find a “strategic buyer” for its stake or sell on the market a 12 percent holding to pay back a 350 million euro debt with a pool of banks.

In a statement the treasury, which has supervisory powers over banking foundations in Italy, said the comments attributed to Saccomanni were “groundless”. It said any decision about the timing and the manner of a stake sale were the “autonomous responsibility” of the foundation.

Reporting by Silvia Aloisi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.