FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-Monte Paschi executives investigated in tax fraud case: source
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 20, 2013 / 11:22 AM / in 4 years

Ex-Monte Paschi executives investigated in tax fraud case: source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The Monte dei Paschi bank logo is seen on the main entrance of the bank's headquarters in Siena March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

MILAN (Reuters) - Eleven former Monte Paschi (BMPS.MI) executives including the troubled bank’s former chairman and director general have been investigated for tax fraud and may face trial, a judicial source said on Saturday.

Former Chairman Giuseppe Mussari and ex-director general Antonio Vigni were this week notified by a Siena court that an investigation into tax fraud had been concluded and that they could be charged and brought to trial, the source said.

The source added that prosecutor Antonino Nastasi would ask for the eleven to stand trial within a few weeks. A judge will decide whether a trial will go ahead.

Italian tax police believe the former executives ordered investments in foreign securities with the aim of reducing the bank’s tax bill, taking advantage of different fiscal rules between Italy and foreign countries between 2005 and 2009.

The amount of unpaid taxes is estimated at around 180 million euros ($237 million), the source said.

Lawyers for Mussari and Vigni were not available for a comment on the issue. Prosecutors are not permitted to comment on cases on which they are working.

Monte dei Paschi, Italy’s third-biggest lender, is at the center of a high-profile investigation into risky derivative trades and has been the only bank in the country to need state aid to shore up its strained capital base.

Reporting by Silvia Ognibene; Writing by Francesca Landini; Editing by Paola Arosio and Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.