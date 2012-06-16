Italy's Monti sees Greek vote favoring euro zone choice

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Saturday that he expects the Greek vote to favor parties that want Greece to remain in the euro zone.
“I expect, and I have the impression that many European governments expect a vote that is favorable to maintaining a solid relationship between Greece and the rest of Europe, favorable to Greece staying in the euro zone, favorable to the parties that want to stay in,” Monti said at a conference in Bologna, Italy.
Reporting by Steve Scherer and Stephen Jewkes.