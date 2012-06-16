FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's Monti sees Greek vote favoring euro zone choice
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Euro Zone
June 16, 2012 / 2:32 PM / 5 years ago

Italy's Monti sees Greek vote favoring euro zone choice

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti gestures during a news conference at Chigi palace in Rome April 18, 2012. REUTERS/ Tony Gentile

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Saturday that he expects the Greek vote to favor parties that want Greece to remain in the euro zone.

“I expect, and I have the impression that many European governments expect a vote that is favorable to maintaining a solid relationship between Greece and the rest of Europe, favorable to Greece staying in the euro zone, favorable to the parties that want to stay in,” Monti said at a conference in Bologna, Italy.

Reporting by Steve Scherer and Stephen Jewkes.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.