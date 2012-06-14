FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Monti, Hollande, agree more steps needed to shield euro
June 14, 2012 / 4:57 PM / in 5 years

Monti, Hollande, agree more steps needed to shield euro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said Italy and France agree that more steps need to be taken to shield the euro from the turbulence of the financial markets.

After meeting new French President Francois Hollande in Rome, Monti said the two countries agreed to act together for greater European integration and growth.

“We agreed that the progressive improvements made to euro zone governance are not enough to shield the euro from market turbulence,” Monti told reporters.

Monti said the two leaders agreed that rigor was not enough to overcome the current crisis and that growth was also needed.

Three days ahead of Greece’s elections, Monti said he wanted the country to remain in the euro zone.

“I wish to reaffirm my desire that Greece remain in euro and respect its commitments,” he said.

Reporting by Steve Scherer

