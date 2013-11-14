FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moody's cuts debt of Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan, Goldman, BoNY
November 14, 2013 / 10:37 PM / 4 years ago

Moody's cuts debt of Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan, Goldman, BoNY

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The corporate logo of financial firm Morgan Stanley is pictured on a building in San Diego, California September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service on Thursday downgraded the debt of four big bank holding companies, including Morgan Stanley (MS.N) and JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), after concluding that the government is less likely to bail out their bondholders in the future.

Moody’s cut long-term debt ratings by one notch for the banks, which also included Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) and Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK.N).

The service confirmed senior holding company ratings for Bank of America Corp (BAC.N), Citigroup Inc (C.N), State Street Corp (STT.N) and Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N).

U.S. bank regulators have made substantive progress in creating credible plans to end taxpayer bailouts of too-big-to-fail banks, Moody’s Managing Director Robert Young said in a statement.

The rating service said creditors of bank holding companies are now more likely to suffer losses and shoulder much of the burden of salvaging a failing bank.

Representatives of Bank of New York Mellon, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan declined to comment. A Morgan Stanley spokesman had no immediate comment.

Reporting by David Henry; Editing by Gary Hill and James Dalgleish

