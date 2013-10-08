Moody's says U.S. default extremely unlikely

TEL AVIV, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service sees very little chance of a U.S. debt default later this month, the rating agency’s president and chief operating officer said on Tuesday.

“We have a ”AAA“ rating and ”stable“ outlook (for the United States), which reflects our view that a default is an extremely unlikely event,” Michel Madelain told a conference in Tel Aviv.

“The shutdown does not really affect the government’s creditworthiness.”

He said the agency believes the U.S. government will take every possible step to continue to pay interest and principal on its debt even if the debt limit is not raised.