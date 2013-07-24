FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moody's profit rises 31 percent on higher debt issues
July 24, 2013 / 11:42 AM / 4 years ago

Moody's profit rises 31 percent on higher debt issues

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Credit rating agency Moody’s Corp (MCO.N) posted a higher-than-expected 31 percent jump in quarterly profit as companies issued more bonds.

Total revenue increased 18 percent to $756.0 million in the second quarter, while total expenses rose about 12 percent to $405.2 million.

Net income attributable to Moody’s rose to $225.5 million, or $1.00 per share, from $172.5 million, or 76 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts had expected earnings of 91 cents per share on a revenue of $722.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Moody’s raised its annual dividend by 25 percent to $1.00 per share and said it will buy back $1 billion shares in 2013.

Revenue at Moody’s analytics division, which sells financial research, data and software for assessing risk, increased 10 percent to $218.7 million, while revenue at its corporate finance division rose 37 percent to $262.9 million.

Companies that issue bonds pay Moody’s to rate their debt to help investors determine the likelihood of default.

The company reiterated its full-year adjusted earnings forecast of $3.49 to $3.59 per share. Analysts were expecting $3.57 per share.

Moody’s shares, which have risen about 24 percent since the beginning of the year, closed at $62.31 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Sreejiraj Eluvangal

