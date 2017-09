Executive producer Morgan Freeman of the new drama series "Madam Secretary' participates in a panel during CBS network's portion of the 2014 Television Critics Association Cable Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, California July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

CAIRO - Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman paid a visit to Cairo’s Giza Pyramids on Friday as part of the filming of a documentary. The Academy Award winner is shooting the “The Story of God” series, which looks at mankind’s quest to understand the divine. The “Million Dollar Baby” and “The Shawsank Redemption” actor is also an executive producer of the feature, which will air internationally next year.

He also also set for filming in Jerusalem and India.