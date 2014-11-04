FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Morgan Stanley may face legal claims from U.S. government: filing
Sections
Featured
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
Future of money
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 4, 2014 / 10:17 PM / 3 years ago

Morgan Stanley may face legal claims from U.S. government: filing

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The corporate logo for financial firm Morgan Stanley is pictured on a building in San Diego, California September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley said on Tuesday it is responding to potential legal claims from government entities, including the U.S. Department of Justice and several state attorneys general over mortgage securities.

The Wall Street bank said some matters with government entities, which are part of the RMBS Working Group of the Financial Fraud Enforcement Task Force, are in “advanced stages.”

The matters include investigations related to its due diligence on loans it purchased for securitization, its communications with ratings agencies, disclosures to investors and its handling of servicing and foreclosure-related issues.

Morgan Stanley also said it will post a tax benefit of about $1.3 billion in the fourth quarter due to the restructuring of a legal entity from a partnership to a corporation. The entity, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney Holdings LLC, is the holding company for the joint venture it created with Citigroup Inc when it agreed to acquire the Smith Barney wealth management business.

The company also reduced its third-quarter earnings per share by one penny, from the 84 cents it reported on Oct. 17 to 83 cents per share. The reduction was caused by higher expenses related to delivering investment prospectuses to wealth management clients.

Morgan Stanley made the disclosures in its quarterly 10-Q filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Chris Reese and Dan Grebler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.