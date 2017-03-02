Federal Reserve says no objections to Morgan Stanley capital plan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Thursday said that it will not object to a fresh capital plan Morgan Stanley submitted to the central bank.
In June, the Fed faulted the investment bank for not having a satisfactory capital plan and asked for a new proposal.
"The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced that it will not object to a resubmitted capital plan from Morgan Stanley, as a result of progress made by the firm in addressing deficiencies," the central bank said in a statement.
