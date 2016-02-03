Morgan Stanley shuffles fixed income leadership: memo

The corporate logo of financial firm Morgan Stanley is pictured on the company's world headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York City, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - Morgan Stanley has made a number of management changes within its fixed income division after promoting Sam Kellie-Smith to run the division in January.

Steve Zamsky, who previously headed credit at the Wall Street firm, will become the chief operating officer of fixed income globally, according to an internal memo reviewed by Reuters on Wednesday. Zamsky replaces Steve D‘Antonio who is retiring from Morgan Stanley.

A Morgan Stanley spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo.

Jakob Horder, who was global co-head of rates, will head European fixed income and commodities.

Jay Hallik, who previously headed securitized products, will also take on coverage of credit and munis.

Senad Prusac will take on a new role as global head of macro trading, adding rates to his responsibility. He had served as head of foreign exchange and emerging markets.

Mitch Nadel will run macro trading in the Americas, comprising both rates and foreign exchange. He was previously co-head of rates trading.

The changes come as Morgan Stanley reshapes its bond trading unit. The bank said late last year it was cutting 25 percent of its fixed income jobs because increased regulation had made trading bonds less profitable for Wall Street firms.