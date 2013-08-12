FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Morgan Stanley hires veteran Deutsche Bank adviser
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
August 12, 2013 / 6:31 PM / 4 years ago

Morgan Stanley hires veteran Deutsche Bank adviser

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The headquarters of Morgan Stanley is pictured in New York January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

(Reuters) - Morgan Stanley Wealth Management said Monday it hired a veteran adviser who managed $350 million in client assets at Deutsche Bank.

Martin Domres, who joined Morgan Stanley in Baltimore on Friday, produced over $2 million in annual revenue at Deutsche Bank. He reports to Morgan Stanley branch manager Scott Boylan.

Deutsche Bank AG declined to comment.

Domres had worked for Deutsche Bank and its predecessor firms since 1990. Prior to that he was with A.G. Edwards & Sons Inc., according to regulatory filings.

Morgan Stanley’s adviser headcount stood at 16,321 at the end of the second quarter, down 157 from a year earlier but up 37 from the first quarter.

Reporting By Jennifer Hoyt Cummings; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.