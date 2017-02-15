FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Morgan Stanley's chief U.S. equity strategist to join hedge fund: source
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
February 15, 2017 / 3:15 PM / 6 months ago

Morgan Stanley's chief U.S. equity strategist to join hedge fund: source

Olivia Oran

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - The corporate logo of financial firm Morgan Stanley is pictured on the company's world headquarters in New York, New York, U.S. on January 20, 2015.Mike Segar/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley's chief U.S. equity strategist, Adam Parker, is leaving the firm, according to an internal memo from the company on Tuesday seen by Reuters.

Parker is joining hedge fund Eminence Capital as its director of quantitative strategy, according to a person familiar with the matter who declined to be identified because the matter was private.

Parker had also served as the director of quantitative research while at Morgan Stanley.

Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley's chief investment officer of wealth management, will assume an expanded role, which includes Parker's responsibilities as well as serving as chief investment officer of institutional securities.

Wilson joined Morgan Stanley in 1989 as an investment banker and held various positions, including head of content distribution. In 2012, he was appointed chief investment officer of wealth management.

A Morgan Stanley spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo. Parker could not be reached immediately for comment

Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

