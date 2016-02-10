FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Morgan Stanley wealth management executive Raj Dhanda to leave
February 10, 2016 / 9:02 PM / 2 years ago

Morgan Stanley wealth management executive Raj Dhanda to leave

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Morgan Stanley’s Raj Dhanda, head of investment products and services in the wealth management business, is leaving the Wall Street bank after 26 years.

Dhanda, who took over the role in March 2015, plans to pursue other opportunities, according to an internal memo to employees.

Dhanda, who previously served as co-head of global capital markets, took over from Andy Saperstein in an internal reshuffle aimed at earning more from the collaboration between the company’s wealth management and institutional securities units.

Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

