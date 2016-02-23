Morgan Stanley says majority of its E&P loans to junk-rated companies

The corporate logo of financial firm Morgan Stanley is pictured on the company's world headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York City, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - Morgan Stanley said the majority of its loans to oil and gas exploration and production companies are to non-investment grade firms.

The loans accounted for $1.7 billion of the $4.4 billion in total loans and lending commitments the Wall Street firm has made to E&P companies, Morgan Stanley said on Tuesday in a regulatory filing. The $2.7 billion in lending commitments are primarily to investment grade companies.

Morgan Stanley has made $15.9 billion in loan and lending commitments to the energy industry in total, of which 40 percent are to non-investment grade firms.

The decline in oil prices is hurting banks worldwide.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc said on Monday it had $10.6 million in loans and commitments to the energy sector. About 40 percent of this figure is to junk-rated companies.

JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Tuesday it would increase provisions for expected losses on energy loans by $500 million, or more than 60 percent of its existing reserves.