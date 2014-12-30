FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DOJ targeting Morgan Stanley's relationship with subprime lender: NYT
#Business News
December 30, 2014 / 2:51 PM / 3 years ago

DOJ targeting Morgan Stanley's relationship with subprime lender: NYT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The corporate logo of financial firm Morgan Stanley is pictured on a building in San Diego, California September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice is examining the relationship between Morgan Stanley and now-defunct New Century Financial Corp in the sale of subprime mortgages in the run-up to the financial crisis, New York Times reported.

The DOJ and Morgan Stanley are aiming to reach a settlement early in the new year, the newspaper said, citing a person briefed on the matter.

New Century, once one of the largest U.S. providers of subprime mortgages, went out of business after filing for bankruptcy protection in 2007.

Emails and confidential documents filed in court show how Morgan Stanley pushed New Century to issue riskier mortgages with burdensome conditions that would be lucrative for the bank, the Times said.

“Morgan Stanley is involved in almost every strategic decision that New Century makes in securitized products,” the Times quoted an internal 2004 Morgan Stanley report as saying.

Morgan Stanley was regularly the largest single buyer of subprime loans from New Century, the newspaper added.

Morgan Stanley spokeswoman Mary Claire Delaney said the bank had no comment.

Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr

