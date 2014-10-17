FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Morgan Stanley committed to selling physical oil busines: CFO
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 17, 2014 / 12:20 PM / 3 years ago

Morgan Stanley committed to selling physical oil busines: CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley (MS.N) Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat said the bank is still committed to selling its physical oil business, even if its planned deal with Rosneft does not close.

In an interview with Reuters, Porat said the bank plans to consider alternative ways to divest the business if the Rosneft deal is unsuccessful.

Last week, Morgan Stanley said there is “no assurance” that transaction will close, citing a contractual requirement that all regulatory approvals must be received by year-end.

Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra Editing by W Simon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.