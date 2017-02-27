At least three killed when train hits bus in Mississippi
At least three people were killed and dozens were injured on Tuesday when a train slammed into a charter bus carrying about 50 people in Biloxi, Mississippi, local TV station WLOX reported.
Morgan Stanley gave some wealth management clients incorrect information on taxes that caused some to underpay and others to overpay, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.
The bank is setting aside $70 million to cover the costs and is in discussions with the Internal Revenue Service over the errors which occurred in tax years 2011 through 2016.
"We are committed to making this right for our clients with minimal inconvenience to them," said a Morgan Stanley spokesman.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
At least three people were killed and dozens were injured on Tuesday when a train slammed into a charter bus carrying about 50 people in Biloxi, Mississippi, local TV station WLOX reported.
A U.S. judge on Tuesday ruled against Native American tribes seeking to stop the Dakota Access Pipeline as their legal options narrow weeks before oil is set to flow on the project.
New Orleans can remove several high-profile monuments honoring leaders of the Confederacy, a U.S. appeals court has ruled, but critics of the decision vowed on Tuesday to keep fighting to retain them.