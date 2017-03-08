FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Morgan Stanley hires Obama counterterrorism advisor as technology executive
#Technology News
March 8, 2017 / 4:59 PM / 5 months ago

Morgan Stanley hires Obama counterterrorism advisor as technology executive

Olivia Oran

1 Min Read

The logo of Morgan Stanley is seen at an office building in Zurich, Switzerland September 22, 2016.Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

(Reuters) - Morgan Stanley (MS.N) has hired a former senior counterterrorism advisor in the Obama administration, Jen Easterly, to advise the bank on managing technology risk.

Easterly started at the bank in the last several weeks, a Morgan Stanley spokesman confirmed.

Easterly had most recently served on the National Security Council as the senior director for counterterrorism and a special assistant to former President Barack Obama.

Other big banks have recently hired senior ex-government officials to help them combat online threats.

Earlier this year, Goldman Sachs Group (GS.N) hired Andy Ozment, the former assistant secretary for cyber security and communications at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) has also hired a number of senior former military officers for cyber security in the last several years.

Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Frances Kerry

