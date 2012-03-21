FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Morgan Stanley private equity buys $300 million stake in Tianhe Chem
March 21, 2012 / 8:20 AM / in 6 years

Morgan Stanley private equity buys $300 million stake in Tianhe Chem

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The outside of the Morgan Stanley offices is seen in New York January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley’s (MS.N) Asia private equity arm has invested $300 million in China’s Tianhe Chemicals Group, the two companies said on Wednesday, a deal that will help the company expand into U.S. and European markets.

Morgan Stanley’s private equity arm would take a minority stake in Tianhe Chemicals, according to a person familiar with the matter.

As part of the deal, Homer Sun, the fund’s chief investment officer, will join Tianhe’s board.

Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia has invested about $2.4 billion in Asia, primarily in highly structured minority investments and control buyouts.

Tianhe is the largest lubricant oil additive producer in China and a leading high-end specialty fluorochemical producer globally, the statement said.

Reporting by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Chris Lewis

