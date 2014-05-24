FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Morgan Stanley close to deal to sell TransMontaigne stake: WSJ
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
May 24, 2014 / 1:15 AM / 3 years ago

Morgan Stanley close to deal to sell TransMontaigne stake: WSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Morgan Stanley (MS.N) is close to a deal to sell its stake in its TransMontaigne (TLP.N) oil transportation-and-storage business, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The company has narrowed the list of bidders for the business that could be worth several hundred million dollars, the newspaper said.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL.N) and Buckeye Partners LP (BPL.N) are among the companies that have held discussions with Morgan Stanley regarding the deal, the Journal said.

Officials at TransMontaigne expect to have a deal in the next few months, the newspaper reported.

Morgan Stanley had launched a formal effort in December to sell its controlling stake in TransMontaigne, while it sold the majority of its global physical oil trading operations to Russian state-run oil major Rosneft (ROSN.MM).

The bank has been trying to sell or spin off its physical commodity business for over a year as it faces increased regulatory pressure and higher capital requirements.

The TransMontaigne assets that Morgan Stanley is trying to sell include 48 fuel terminals with nearly 24 million barrels of storage capacity on the U.S. Gulf Coast, in Florida, the Midwest and across the Southeast, some of them located along the strategically important Colonial Pipeline that ships gasoline and diesel from the Gulf to the East Coast.

Officials at Morgan Stanley, TransMontaigne, NGL Energy and Buckeye Partners were not available for comment outside normal business hours.

Reporting by Rohit T. K. and Kanika Sikka in Bangalore; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.