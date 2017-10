NEW YORK (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley said Monday that it would quit a pact it signed with rival securities brokerages 13 years ago that limited litigation among rival firms when brokers quit to join another company.

FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of Morgan Stanley is pictured in New York, U.S., June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer/File Photo

Quitting the pact, called the protocol for broker recruiting, would allow it “to invest more heavily in its world-class advisers and their teams,” Morgan Stanley said in a statement.