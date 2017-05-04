FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vanguard CEO cites 'inherent conflict' in paying brokerages to sell funds
May 4, 2017 / 7:23 PM / 3 months ago

Vanguard CEO cites 'inherent conflict' in paying brokerages to sell funds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Vanguard Group's CEO Bill McNabb is pictured in the board room at the Vanguard Headquarters in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, December 2, 2010. To match Special Report INVESTING/ETF/Tim Shaffer (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS)

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Vanguard Group Chief Executive Officer Bill McNabb said on Thursday that Morgan Stanley had decided to stop selling its mutual funds because the largest U.S. brokerage by salesforce wants "to be compensated for being on their platform in one way or another, and that's something we just won't do."

McNabb told CNBC that paying fees to brokerages to distribute its funds raises an "inherent conflict."

Morgan Stanley said on Wednesday it would drop funds from the largest U.S. mutual fund firm in an effort to get rid of under-performing and less popular funds.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Richard Chang

