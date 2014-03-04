FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Morgan Stanley hires advisers from UBS, Wells Fargo
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
March 4, 2014 / 8:11 PM / 4 years ago

Morgan Stanley hires advisers from UBS, Wells Fargo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Morgan Stanley’s wealth management unit said it hired six financial advisers from UBS and Wells Fargo.

Daniel Tedesco and Dennis Madden joined on February 14 from UBS where they managed $161 million in client assets.

James Wong, Matthew Barker, Justin Harris and Desiderio Rodriquez joined on February 28 from Wells Fargo where they managed $264 million in assets.

Spokespersons at UBS Wealth Management Americas and Wells Fargo Advisors could not be immediately reached for comment.

(Corrects name to ‘Wells’ from ‘Well’ in headline)

Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.