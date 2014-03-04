Morgan Stanley hires advisers from UBS, Wells Fargo

(Reuters) - Morgan Stanley’s wealth management unit said it hired six financial advisers from UBS and Wells Fargo.

Daniel Tedesco and Dennis Madden joined on February 14 from UBS where they managed $161 million in client assets.

James Wong, Matthew Barker, Justin Harris and Desiderio Rodriquez joined on February 28 from Wells Fargo where they managed $264 million in assets.

Spokespersons at UBS Wealth Management Americas and Wells Fargo Advisors could not be immediately reached for comment.

(Corrects name to ‘Wells’ from ‘Well’ in headline)