FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Morgan Stanley rejiggers brokerage regions, cuts four top jobs
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 30, 2012 / 3:38 PM / 5 years ago

Morgan Stanley rejiggers brokerage regions, cuts four top jobs

Joseph A. Giannone

2 Min Read

Morgan Stanley's New York headquarters are seen at the corner of 48th Street and Broadway in New York May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley has eliminated four regional manager jobs in a reorganization of its brokerage joint venture that trims the number of regions, the second time in eight months it has reduced its manager ranks.

The Morgan Stanley Smith Barney brokerage, the largest in the United States with nearly 17,000 financial advisers, will have four regional managers reporting to three divisions led by Richard Skae in the Northeast, Arnold “Bill” McMahon in the Midwest and South, and Douglas Kentfield in the West.

A Morgan Stanley spokeswoman said Monday the changes “create a more effective and efficient regional structure.” The four managers affected by the realignment, who were not identified by the company, will be offered other management jobs.

Morgan Stanley is trying to cut costs as it faces pressure to boost the performance of a business that has generated lower-than-expected results since Morgan Stanley and Citigroup Inc combined their brokerage businesses in 2009 to create Morgan Stanley Smith Barney.

The joint venture cut the number of regions to 16 from 19 in December.

Morgan Stanley’s profit margin in wealth management improved to 12 percent from 11 percent in the second quarter, but still fell short of its reduced “mid-teens” percent target.

Reporting by Joseph A. Giannone; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.