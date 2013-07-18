Morgan Stanley is 'well ahead' of asset reduction target: CFO

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley is “well ahead” of its target to boost returns in its fixed-income trading business by reducing assets that have hefty capital requirements, with risk-weighted assets dropping 5.5 percent in the second quarter, Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat said on Thursday.

Risk-weighted assets in the Wall Street bank’s fixed income, currency and commodities (FICC) trading unit fell to $239 billion as of June 30, down from $253 billion at March 31, Porat said in an interview. The bank had outlined a plan to reduce risk-weighted assets to $255 billion by the end of the year.

“We’re well ahead of our 2013 target,” said Porat.

About 60 percent of the reduction came from “passive mitigation,” or allowing derivatives contracts to expire without entering new ones, and 40 percent came from actively selling assets, Porat said. The bank sought to reduce risk amid heightened volatility in the quarter, she added.