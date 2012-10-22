FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CFTC fines Morgan Stanley $200,000 over supervision charges
Sections
Featured
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
las Vegas Massacre
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
SEC's corporate filing system vulnerable
Cyber Risk
SEC's corporate filing system vulnerable
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 22, 2012 / 10:34 PM / in 5 years

CFTC fines Morgan Stanley $200,000 over supervision charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Commodities regulators ordered Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC to pay $200,000 to resolve allegations that the brokerage failed to diligently supervise employees that handle customer accounts.

A customer of the firm, recently re-named Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, improperly traded futures contracts on behalf of a third-party client, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Monday.

The unidentified customer from 2006-2008 also transferred funds from that customer’s proprietary futures trading account to a third-party client’s bank account, a move that should have led the firm to question whether the account was being carried properly, the CFTC said.

Morgan Stanley neither admitted nor denied the findings, according to the CFTC order. Morgan Stanley Wealth Management is partially owned by Citigroup.

A representative of the brokerage was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting By Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Tim Dobbyn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.