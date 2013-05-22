Morgan Stanley fixed-income head deRegt retires

(Reuters) - Morgan Stanley’s head of fixed income, Ken deRegt, is retiring from the firm, according to internal bank memos obtained by Reuters, after the company sustained a more than 40 percent decline in bond trading revenue in the first quarter.

The bank’s fixed income business is in the middle of fixing itself as it has never fully recovered from big losses during the financial crisis. In one memo, senior bank executives credited deRegt with shrinking the business in a way that has had “minimal impact on revenues.”

Still, Morgan Stanley’s first-quarter bond and commodity trading revenue, excluding adjustments for changes in the value of the bank’s debt, lagged peers, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Michael Heaney, 49, and Robert Rooney, 46, will head up fixed income, according to two company memos issued on Wednesday to employees.

The two will continue deRegt’s work to rebuild the company’s fixed-income franchise, according to a memo from Colm Kelleher, president for institutional securities.

A new firm, Canarsie Capital Group, has taken on deRegt as a partner and will be a client of Morgan Stanley.

It is the second time deRegt has left Morgan Stanley--he resigned in 2000 after spending 19 years at the firm, the last three years as head of fixed income. He went then to a money manager and returned to Morgan Stanley in February 2008 during the financial crisis to oversee risk management, according to another memo from Kelleher and from CEO James Gorman.

In January 2011, deRegt became head of fixed income for a second time to replace Jack DiMaio and restructure the business.

The company has been trying to take market share from competitors, which also include Citigroup Inc Barclays PLC, Bank of America Corp, Deutsche Bank AG, even as it reduces its risk-weighted assets. Some critics view that goal as unrealistic.

Heaney, who has been in charge of credit trading, joined Morgan Stanley in 1986 in credit research and later worked in London as co-head of global debt syndicate.

Rooney, since 2009, has been head of fixed income sales and trading for Europe, the Middle East and Africa and global head of fixed income client coverage. He joined Morgan Stanley in 1990 as an analyst in fixed income.