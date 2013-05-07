FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Morgan Stanley legal costs knock penny per share off profits
Sections
Featured
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
World
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 7, 2013 / 11:38 PM / in 4 years

Morgan Stanley legal costs knock penny per share off profits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A view of the Morgan Stanley headquarters building in New York's Times Square, February 3, 2010. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley (MS.N) investors received a penny less in profit per share last quarter due to legal expenses that were booked between the company’s earnings press release on April 18 and the time it made its quarterly regulatory filing on Tuesday.

The bank originally reported earnings attributable to common shareholders of $958 million, or 49 cents per share, but revised that to $936 million, or 48 cents per share, according to Morgan Stanley’s 10-Q filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Since its earnings day, Morgan Stanley has settled litigation with Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank and King County, Washington, over structured investment vehicles issued during the financial crisis.

Reporting By Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.