Muller's PDT gets $500 million from Blackstone: report

(Reuters) - Peter Muller, the founder of Morgan Stanley’s (MS.N) proprietary trading unit that is being spun off this year as a stand-alone hedge fund, has raised more than $500 million from Blackstone Group LP (BX.N), Bloomberg reported.

Muller started his first fund in July at New York-based PDT Partners LLC, the agency said, citing people familiar with the matter. He is planning a second fund that will begin trading in January with about $1.5 billion, it said.

Morgan Stanley said last year it would spin off Muller’s group, founded as Process Driven Trading in 1993, to comply with the Dodd-Frank legislation that bars banks from trading their own capital.

Bloomberg said Muller expects to have $2 billion under management in all, and some of this amount would be locked up for seven years. He does not plan any fee discounts, according to the agency. link.reuters.com/sex23t

Blackstone’s hedge fund unit, which routinely invests with new managers, is not getting a stake in PDT, the agency said.

Muller declined to comment to Bloomberg through a spokesman, A Blackstone spokesman also declined to comment to the agency.

Morgan Stanley and Blackstone could not immediately be reached for comment by Reuters outside regular U.S. business hours.