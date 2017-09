Morgan Stanley Chairman and Chief Executive James Gorman speaks during the Institute of International Finance Annual Meeting in Washington October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve should have raised rates in March, said Morgan Stanley Chief Executive James Gorman.

“The Fed has kept rates too low too long,” Gorman said at an event at the New York University Stern School of Business.

In January, Gorman told Bloomberg Television that he would “put good money” on the Fed raising rates in 2015.