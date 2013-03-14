FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Morgan Stanley is one step closer to buying out wealth unit: CEO
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
March 14, 2013 / 9:05 PM / 5 years ago

Morgan Stanley is one step closer to buying out wealth unit: CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The headquarters of Morgan Stanley is pictured in New York January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley (MS.N) is a step closer to acquiring the rest of a wealth-management joint venture after passing the U.S. Federal Reserve’s stress test, Chief Executive James Gorman said on Thursday.

“The Federal Reserve’s non-objection to our capital plan is another important step towards full ownership of our wealth management business, which has been one of the Firm’s key strategic priorities since 2009,” Gorman said in a statement. “Subject to further regulatory approval, we look forward to completing the acquisition of the remaining 35 percent stake in our wealth management joint venture.”

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management is a joint venture with Citigroup Inc (C.N), after the two banks agreed to merge their retail brokerage franchises in 2009. Morgan Stanley submitted plans to the Fed to use its capital to buy the remainder of the business, and the Fed did not object

Reporting By Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Gary Hill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.