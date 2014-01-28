FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Morgan Stanley names Bowles as lead director, replaces Kidder
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 28, 2014 / 10:51 PM / 4 years ago

Morgan Stanley names Bowles as lead director, replaces Kidder

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Erskine Bowles, chairperson of the National Commission on Fiscal Responsibility and Reform, speaks during a news conference for the Campaign to Fix the Debt at the Nasdaq Market site in New York January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley (MS.N) on Tuesday named Erskine Bowles, a prominent Democrat and investor, as independent lead director of its board of directors, replacing C. Robert Kidder.

The change, which is effective February 1, is part of the board’s policy to rotate lead directors, the Wall Street bank said in a press release.

Kidder, who will remain on the board, had been lead director since 2007, including through the recent financial crisis.

Bowles is co-chair of the National Commission on Fiscal Responsibility and Reform, which was created by President Barack Obama in 2010. He served as chief of staff and head of the Small Business Administration during the Clinton years.

Bowles is a co-founder and senior adviser to the private investment firm Carousel Capital, which makes investments in businesses located in the southeastern United States.

He was also a general partner of Forstmann Little & Co, and briefly worked at Morgan Stanley early in his career.

In a statement, Chief Executive and Chairman James Gorman cited Bowles’ experience in both finance and public service as qualifications.

Gorman thanked Kidder, who has served on the board of Morgan Stanley or a predecessor company since 1993.

Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Amanda Kwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.