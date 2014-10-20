FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Morgan Stanley hires Vivien Webb as head of sales China and Hong Kong
#Money
October 20, 2014

Morgan Stanley hires Vivien Webb as head of sales China and Hong Kong

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Morgan Stanley's New York headquarters are seen at the corner of 48th Street and Broadway in New York May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

(Reuters) - Morgan Stanley said Vivien Webb has joined the company’s Private Wealth Management department as a managing director and head of sales for China and Hong Kong.

Previously, Webb was head of regional sales for Goldman Sachs Private Wealth Management with a focus on the Hong Kong Ultra-High Net Worth segment. Webb will continue to be based in Hong Kong. 

Morgan Stanley also appointed Eva Chan, managing director and previously head of sales for China and Hong Kong, as the head of Marketing and Strategy for Private Wealth Management Asia.

Reporting by Anannya Pramanick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
