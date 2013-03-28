FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Morgan Stanley nominates Glocer to replace Bostock on board: proxy
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 28, 2013 / 10:08 PM / 5 years ago

Morgan Stanley nominates Glocer to replace Bostock on board: proxy

Lauren Tara LaCapra

2 Min Read

The headquarters of Morgan Stanley is pictured in New York January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley (MS.N) has nominated former Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO) (TRI.N) chief executive Thomas Glocer to its board of directors to replace outgoing director Roy Bostock, who is retiring in compliance with the company’s age limit for directors.

Glocer, 53, was CEO of Thomson Reuters, the global news and information company, from April 2008 to December 2011. He held other executive roles at Reuters since 1993. Morgan Stanley disclosed his nomination in a proxy filing on Thursday.

Bostock will have reached the maximum director age of 72 by the time of Morgan Stanley’s annual meeting on May 14 and thus is not standing for re-election, the bank said.

Bostock had been chairman of Yahoo Inc YHOO.O until he abruptly left after a contentious battle with Dan Loeb, an activist investor who runs the hedge fund Third Point LLC and recently acquired a stake in Morgan Stanley.

Reporting By Lauren Tara LaCapra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.