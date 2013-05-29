FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Morgan Stanley property unit to raise up to $3 billion global fund: WSJ
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 29, 2013 / 2:35 AM / 4 years ago

Morgan Stanley property unit to raise up to $3 billion global fund: WSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Morgan Stanley's New York headquarters are seen at the corner of 48th Street and Broadway in New York May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

(Reuters) - Morgan Stanley’s (MS.N) real estate unit, Morgan Stanley Real Estate Funds, is looking to raise between $1 billion and $3 billion for a global property fund, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the discussions.

Morgan Stanley executives have begun talks with pension funds and other prospective investors, and are hoping that China Investment Corp CIC.UL will become an anchor investor, the Journal reported.

China Investment, a huge government-run fund, owns a 6.4 percent stake in Morgan Stanley, according to Reuters data.

Since the 2008 financial crisis, private funding in real estate has been dominated by private-equity companies such as Blackstone Group LP (BX.N) and Starwood Capital Group, which have raised billions of dollars to take advantage of improving property markets.

A Morgan Stanley executive declined to comment to the Wall Street Journal. The bank could not be reached by Reuters outside of regular business hours.

Reporting By Maria Ajit Thomas in Bangalore; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.