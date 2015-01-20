FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Morgan Stanley's new pay ratio offers 'operating leverage': CFO
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 20, 2015 / 1:36 PM / 3 years ago

Morgan Stanley's new pay ratio offers 'operating leverage': CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley’s new target for how much revenue it will pay to investment bankers and traders will go even lower in a better revenue environment, Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat said in an interview on Tuesday.

Morgan Stanley said in a strategic update that it plans to pay 39 percent or less of revenue from institutional securiites to those employees in a flat revenue environment. That compares to a prior target, outlined by Chief Executive James Gorman in June, of 40 percent or less, depending on revenue.

“Most important, it’s 39 percent in a flat revenue environment as distinct from previously looking for more revenue,” Porat in an interview. “That means there’s operating leverage: a lower compensation ratio in a higher revenue environment.”

She also said Morgan Stanley had a “very challenging” fourth quarter in commodities because of the decline in oil prices.

Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.