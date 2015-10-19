In difficult quarter, Morgan Stanley wealth makes its mark: CEO

The corporate logo of financial firm Morgan Stanley is pictured on the company's world headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York City, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Fees and commissions collected last quarter by Morgan Stanley’s almost 16,000 brokers were nothing to write home about, but Chief Executive Officer James Gorman said on Monday they were enough to justify his strategy of creating the world’s biggest brokerage firm.

Pretax profit in the wealth management business inched up 3 percent from the third quarter of 2014 to $824 million, outshining a 14 percent decline to $688 million at the company’s trading and investment management division and a loss of $9 million in its investment management division.

Gorman, who joined Morgan Stanley in 2006 when its retail profit margin returns were in single digits, said he remains committed to wealth management as a strategic offset to more-volatile businesses.

“We delivered a 23 percent (pretax profit margin) return on lower revenue in wealth management, which was exactly what we said we’d do,” he said in a conference call with analysts.

In a difficult trading quarter, wealth management contributed almost 47 percent of Morgan Stanley’s total revenue, up from about 43 percent a year earlier.

Retail investors backed away from trading last quarter, worried about volatile markets and tumbling stock prices that shaved 7 percent from the Standard & Poor’s 500 index. Mutual funds and other companies also delayed introducing new products for brokers to sell, nudging commissions down 28.5 percent to $652 million at Morgan Stanley.

Fee-based accounts, generally a stable revenue source because clients pay a percent of assets they keep at the firm regardless of trades they make, also lost momentum. Total client assets of $1.9 billion were down 5 percent from the second quarter. New fee-based client assets fell 45 percent over the same period to $7.7 billion, while average revenue per broker declined 6 percent from the second quarter to $922 million.

Morgan Stanley is riding out turbulence in its business with tight expense control, Gorman said. Wealth management compensation expenses fell to 56 percent of revenue from 57 percent in the second quarter and 58 percent a year ago.

Despite headlines about big firms paying exorbitant recruiting bonuses, Morgan Stanley’s broker count of 15,807 is down 355 from a year ago. But that is still 36 advisers more than it had June 30, a sign it is retaining more veteran brokers than earlier this year and elevating trainees to full-time positions, said Jonathan Pruzan, chief financial officer.