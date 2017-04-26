Morgan Stanley strategists add to U.S. equities in cross-asset allocation

LONDON (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley's cross-asset strategy team upped its allocation to U.S. equities on Wednesday, saying better global growth and low interest rates can continue to support a market that a growing majority of investors are finding expensive.

While valuations for U.S. stocks appear extended on some measures, Morgan Stanley said brightening sentiment after a market-friendly outcome in the French election and low volatility suggest investors should be adding risk to portfolios.

According to the U.S. broker, option pricing shows the probability of a 15 percent rally on the S&P 500 from current levels is the lowest it has been in the last 12 years.

Morgan Stanley recommends investors take advantage of cheap options and buy calls on the S&P 500 to get in front of brightening sentiment while also limiting potential downside.

Globally, Japanese equities were the broker's most favored market while emerging markets were least favored.