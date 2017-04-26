FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Morgan Stanley strategists add to U.S. equities in cross-asset allocation
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 26, 2017 / 3:17 PM / 4 months ago

Morgan Stanley strategists add to U.S. equities in cross-asset allocation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley's cross-asset strategy team upped its allocation to U.S. equities on Wednesday, saying better global growth and low interest rates can continue to support a market that a growing majority of investors are finding expensive.

While valuations for U.S. stocks appear extended on some measures, Morgan Stanley said brightening sentiment after a market-friendly outcome in the French election and low volatility suggest investors should be adding risk to portfolios.

According to the U.S. broker, option pricing shows the probability of a 15 percent rally on the S&P 500 from current levels is the lowest it has been in the last 12 years.

Morgan Stanley recommends investors take advantage of cheap options and buy calls on the S&P 500 to get in front of brightening sentiment while also limiting potential downside.

Globally, Japanese equities were the broker's most favored market while emerging markets were least favored.

Reporting by Vikram Subhedar, editing by Nigel Stephenson

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.