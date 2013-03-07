FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Morgan Stanley says it would fare better under own stress test
#Business News
March 7, 2013 / 11:12 PM / in 5 years

Morgan Stanley says it would fare better under own stress test

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Morgan Stanley worldwide headquarters building is pictured in New York June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley’s (MS.N) own internal stress test left the bank with higher capital and leverage ratios than a test conducted by the Federal Reserve, according to a document posted on its website on Thursday evening.

Under severe economic stress over a nine-month period, Morgan Stanley’s Tier 1 common capital ratio would drop to 7.5 percent from 13.9 percent, the bank said. Its minimum Tier 1 common ratio under the stress scenario outlined by the Federal Reserve would be 6.7 percent, compared with a 5.7 percent minimum projected by the regulator.

Morgan Stanley also said its Tier 1 capital ratio, total risk-based capital ratio and Tier 1 leverage ratio would all be higher under its own stress test than under the test conducted by the Fed.

Reporting By Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Gary Hill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
