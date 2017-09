The corporate logo of financial firm Morgan Stanley is pictured on a building in San Diego, California September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

LONDON (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley (MS.N) has sold its majority stake in Accelerate Acquisitions, the parent company of British car provider Zenith, to UK private equity fund HgCapital for 3.8 times its original investment.

Morgan Stanley said on Thursday that the sale by its private equity arm came four years after its initial investment in the car fleet manager.