Wednesday Morning Briefing

UK Prime Minister Theresa May files formal Brexit divorce papers, pitching the United Kingdom into the unknown and triggering years of uncertain negotiations that will test the endurance of the European Union.

They have much in common, in public and private life, affirm a mutual respect and will be spending plenty of time in one another's company, but Brexit negotiators David Davis and Michel Barnier are poles apart on Europe.

May sends her letter of intention to leave the EU bloc under Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty today. EU Council President Donald Tusk is due to outline his views from Malta where he will be attending a congress of center-right leaders. Within 48 hours he will send the 27 other states draft negotiating guidelines. Follow our live Brexit updates here.

Goldman Sachs sought to reassure London-based staff over potential disruption to its business as Britain prepares to leave the EU, in a voicemail to staff sent by the Wall Street firm's Europe CEO.

U.S.

U.S. President Donald Trump's call for $1.5 billion this year to help build a wall along the border with Mexico could be in jeopardy as fellow Republicans in Congress weigh delaying a decision on the request.

Trump told a group of senators that he expected lawmakers would be able to reach a deal on healthcare, without offering specifics on how they would do it or what had changed since a healthcare reform bill was pulled last week for insufficient support. "I have no doubt that that's going to happen very quickly," Trump said at a bipartisan reception held for senators and their spouses at the White House.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that the Senate would have a final vote on April 7 on Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court, Neil Gorsuch, even as more Democrats opposed his confirmation.

World

A woman rests in bed with her children in the paediatric ward at the Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) hospital inside the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) base, Bentiu, Rubkona County, South Sudan March 23, 2017. Picture taken March 23, 2017. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Malaysia briefly prevented a North Korean ship carrying coal from entering its port in Penang because of a suspected breach of United Nations sanctions, a port worker and Malaysian maritime officials told Reuters on Wednesday. The KUM YA, was carrying 6,300 metric tonnes of anthracite coal, according to a worker at Penang Port who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity. It was later allowed to dock, where an inspection team accompanied by an armed escort boarded the ship.

Iraqi special forces and police fought Islamic State militants to edge closer to the al-Nuri mosque in western Mosul on Wednesday, tightening their control around the landmark site in the battle to recapture Iraq's second city, military commanders said.

If ousted South Korean President Park Geun-hye is arrested this week, she will be sent to a solitary cell where she will be expected to rise at 6:30 a.m. and go to bed by 9 p.m. The only privilege she could have over other inmates will be slightly more space and a toilet and shower in an adjoining room, rather than within her cell, former correctional and prosecution officials said.

Thailand's military government is working on a law to help regulate Buddhism, officials say, giving the junta far more say over a pillar of Thai society that has so far eluded its control. The proposed bill, which has not been made public, would appear to significantly reduce the say of the Sangha Supreme Council, Buddhism's governing body in Thailand.

Business

Toshiba Corp's U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse filed for Chapter 11 protection from creditors on Wednesday, as its Japanese parent seeks to limit losses that threaten its future. A bankruptcy filing will allow Pittsburgh-based Westinghouse, whose nuclear plant projects have been dogged by delays and cost overruns, to renegotiate or break its construction contracts, although the utilities that own the projects would likely seek damages.

The heist of $81 million from the Bangladesh central bank's account at the New York Federal Reserve last year was "state-sponsored," an FBI officer in the Philippines, who has been involved in the investigations, said.

BlackRock said it would overhaul its actively managed equities business, cutting jobs, dropping fees and relying more on computers to pick stocks in a move that highlights how difficult it has become for humans to beat the market.

EU antitrust regulators vetoed the proposed 29-billion-euro ($31.3 billion) merger of Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange, derailing the companies' latest attempt to create Europe's biggest stock exchange.

China's Tencent Holdings has bought a 5 percent stake in U.S. electric car maker Tesla for $1.78 billion, the latest investment by a Chinese internet company in the potentially lucrative market for self-driving vehicles and related services.