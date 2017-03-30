Thursday Morning Briefing

House Freedom Caucus Chairman U.S. Representative Mark Meadows (R-NC) speaks to reporters after meeting with his caucus members about their votes on a potential repeal of Obamacare on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 23, 2017.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson met Turkey's leaders in a one-day visit to a NATO ally crucial to the fight against Islamic State, but at odds with Washington and its European partners.

House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said he does not want President Donald Trump to work with Democrats on new legislation for revamping the country's health insurance system.

North Carolina Republican lawmakers said they reached a deal to repeal the state's law prohibiting transgender people from using bathrooms in accordance with their gender identities.

Britain will set out plans to convert European Union laws into domestic legislation to give "businesses, workers and consumers the certainty they need" as the country exits the bloc.

Brexit minister David Davis said he did not expect Britain to have to pay $62 billion to the European Union as part of the Brexit process.

Derrick Campana kneels beside Angel Marie, a three legged mini horse who wears a prosthetic leg made by Campana, at Animal Ortho Care in Sterling, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

World

Malaysian authorities misidentified the slain half-brother of North Korea's leader as a South Korean national, and first alerted Seoul's embassy in Kuala Lumpur after his death.

Cambridge Analytica, which has said its "psychographic" methods helped the campaign for Britain to leave the European Union, has registered an Australian office.

More than 100 foreigners died in the past two years in Malaysia's immigration detention centers from diseases and unknown causes, according to documents from the government–funded National Human Rights Commission reviewed by Reuters.

The arrest in the United States of a Turkish banker charged with participating in a scheme to violate sanctions against Iran is a "completely political" move, Turkey's justice minister said.

Business

Hedge fund manager William Ackman apologized to clients for betting on Valeant Pharmaceuticals, saying he was "deeply and profoundly sorry" for losing billions on the investment.

Insurance market Lloyd's of London has chosen Brussels as the site for its European Union subsidiary.

Shareholders agreed to split off Toshiba's NAND flash memory unit, paving the way for a sale to raise at least $9 billion to cover charges that threaten the company's future.

Two versions of the Galaxy S8 debuted in New York, with 6.2-inch and 5.8-inch curved screens. They go on sale on April 21.

Toyota said it was recalling about 2.9 million vehicles in Japan, China, Oceania and other regions due to potentially faulty airbag inflators.