Friday Morning Briefing

U.S. President Donald Trump hosts a Greek Independence Day celebration at the East room of the White House in Washington, U.S. March 24, 2017.

President Donald Trump lashed out at conservative Republicans who helped torpedo healthcare legislation he backed, escalating a feud within his party that jeopardizes the administration's legislative agenda.

Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn has offered to testify before congressional committees probing potential ties between the Trump campaign and Russia, but wants protection against "unfair prosecution".

Trump will sign executive orders aimed at identifying abuses that are causing massive U.S. trade deficits and clamping down on non-payment of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on imports, top trade officials said.

The European Union is ready to talk to Britain on a future free-trade deal before they agree to final terms on Brexit, draft EU negotiating guidelines show.

No party in negotiations on Brexit wants security issues used as a bargaining chip, EU Council President Donald Tusk said after Britain warned of weaker cooperation if no deal is struck.

World

An explosion apparently targeting a mosque in Pakistan's northwestern city of Parachinar has killed at least 22 people and wounded dozens.

Ousted South Korean leader Park Geun-hye is behind bars after her arrest on charges including bribery in a corruption scandal.

Three North Koreans wanted for questioning over the murder of the estranged half-brother of their country's leader have returned home along with the body of victim Kim Jong Nam.

President Jacob Zuma's sacking of his finance minister shook South Africa’s financial markets, undermining his authority and threatening to split the African National Congress, which has governed since the end of apartheid.

Business

Apple has won a victory in its fight to prevent banks from introducing their mobile payment services on Apple devices, as an Australian regulator barred lenders from bargaining collectively for access.

Johnson & Johnson has declared its $30 billion tender offer for Swiss biotechnology company Actelion successful.

The Republican head of the Federal Communications Commission proposed easing regulatory requirements in the $45 billion business data services market, a win for companies like AT&T, CenturyLink and Verizon.

The bankruptcy of Westinghouse Electric Co may be a blow to Toshiba's international nuclear ambitions, but the Japanese conglomerate still has a profitable business at home.

The U.S. judge overseeing a blockbuster case over self-driving car technology suggested Uber could face an injunction if a key Uber executive does not testify for fear of exposing himself to criminal prosecution, according to a transcript seen by Reuters.