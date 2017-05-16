Tuesday Morning Briefing

Displaced Iraqis flee during a fight between Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) forces and Islamic State militants in western Mosul, Iraq, May 15, 2017.

Washington

President Donald Trump disclosed highly classified information to Russia's foreign minister about a planned Islamic State operation, two U.S. officials said on Monday, plunging the White House into another controversy just months into Trump's short tenure in office.

Donald Trump defended his decision to share information with Russia, saying he shared facts with Russian officials at an publicly-known meeting at the White House last week.

A Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman has advised that people don't read American newspapers, in response to U.S. media reports that President Donald Trump had disclosed classified intelligence at a meeting with Russian officials.

U.S. appeals court judges have questioned the lawyer defending President Donald Trump's temporary travel ban about whether it discriminates against Muslims and pressed challengers to explain why the court should not defer to Trump's presidential powers to set the policy.

Cyber attack

Cybersecurity researchers have found evidence they say could link North Korea with the WannaCry cyber attack that has infected more than 300,000 computers worldwide as global authorities scrambled to prevent hackers from spreading new versions of the virus.

The WannaCry malware that spread to more than 100 countries in a few hours is throwing up several surprises for cybersecurity researchers, including how it gained its initial foothold, how it spread so fast and why the hackers are not making much money from it.

World headlines

North Korea's missile program is progressing faster than expected, South Korea's defense minister has said, after the UN Security Council demanded the North halt all nuclear and ballistic missile tests and condemned Sunday's test-launch.

Iranians vote for president on Friday in a contest likely to determine whether Tehran's re-engagement with the world stalls or quickens, although whatever the outcome no change is expected to its revolutionary system of conservative clerical rule.

Spilling into the hallways of crowded Yemeni hospitals, children writhe in pain from cholera. Displaced villagers roam baking hot plains and barren mountains to evade warring militias. The escalating outbreak of disease and displacement of tens of thousands by recent fighting has inflamed one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, pushing Yemen's war-pummeled society ever nearer to collapse.

UK elections

Britain's opposition Labour Party launched a "radical and responsible" election manifesto, showing a shift to the left to try to capitalize on voters' concerns over education and health before next month's vote.

No talk of opinion polls and definitely no boasting - Britain's governing Conservative Party is under strict orders before a June election which it hopes will "destroy" the opposition.

British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives have seen their large lead over the Labour opposition narrow slightly after details of Labour's policy program were published last week, an opinion poll from Panelbase shows.

Business

Ford plans to shrink its salaried workforce in North America and Asia by about 10 percent as it works to boost profits and its sliding stock price, a source familiar with the plan told Reuters. A person briefed on the plan said Ford plans to offer generous early retirement incentives to reduce its salaried headcount by Oct. 1, but does not plan cuts to its hourly workforce or its production.

Yahoo has said it would buy back $3 billion of its common shares, ahead of the company's pending deal with Verizon. Shares in Yahoo, which has a 15 percent stake in Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group, were up 0.6 percent at $50.15 in premarket trading.

French carmakers PSA and Renault are turning their U.S. absence into an Iranian advantage by piling into a resurgent market still off-limits to foreign rivals fearful of sanctions under Donald Trump's administration.

Japan's government has said it wants Toshiba and partner Western Digital Corp to cooperate, expressing concern about an escalating dispute between the two that threatens to upend the sale of Toshiba's chip unit.