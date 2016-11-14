Monday Morning Briefing: ‘Drain the swamp’?

President-elect Donald Trump chose former Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus as White House chief of staff, potentially angering a segment of his base who expected him to steer clear of establishment politicians. He also chose firebrand outsider Stephen Bannon as senior counselor, which could leave some traditional Republican dissatisfied.

Chinese President Xi Jinping told U.S. President-elect Donald Trump over the phone that cooperation was the only choice for relations between the world's two largest economies, with Trump saying the two had established a "clear sense of mutual respect."

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake pummeled central New Zealand early on Monday, killing at least two people, damaging roads and buildings and setting off hundreds of strong aftershocks.

Around Wall Street

Digits of the day: $8 billion

Not too long ago, Samsung’s fire-prone phones made headlines. Now it’s their $8 billion deal to buy Harman International Industries, the biggest overseas acquisition ever by a South Korean firm as the company makes a major push into auto-related technology. Siemens agreed to buy U.S.-based Mentor Graphics (MENT.O) in a $4.5 billion cash deal. Trump's victory may mark the long-awaited end to the more than 30-year-old bull run in bonds, as bets on faster U.S. growth and inflation lead investors to favor stocks over bonds.

Around the country

A boy holds a sign during a protest against President-elect Donald Trump at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, Calif., Nov. 13, 2016. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach Australia’s Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and the Obama administration agreed that the United States would resettle many of the 1,200 asylum seekers held in detention camps on Papua New Guinea and the Pacific island of Nauru. Many are Muslims who have fled conflicts in Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan and Pakistan. Whether Trump honors the deal will provide an early test of Trump's anti-immigration campaign pledges. ’s Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and the Obama administration agreed that the United States would resettle many of the 1,200 asylum seekers held in detention camps on Papua New Guinea and the Pacific island of Nauru. Many are Muslims who have fled conflicts in Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan and Pakistan. Whether Trump honors the deal will provide an early test of Trump's anti-immigration campaign pledges.

Around the world Jihadists plan to use Donald Trump’s surprise victory as a propaganda tool to bring in new recruits. Even if Trump tones down his anti-Muslim comments when he takes office in January, analysts say his statements during the campaign were enough to fuel the militants' propaganda machine.

Quote of the day:

"Militants will still use those quotes," said Matthew Henman, head of IHS Jane's Terrorism and Insurgency Centre. "The key thing militant groups, particularly Islamic State and al Qaeda, depend on for recruitment purposes is convincing Muslims in the Western world that the West hates them and won't ever accept them as part of their society." Swedish Chief Prosecutor Ingrid Isgren arrived at Ecuador's London embassy on Monday to question Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks, in connection with a rape investigation.

